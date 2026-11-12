SEC's History Undercuts Its 'Back To Basics' Rationale

By Gerald Hodgkins ( November 12, 2026, 5:17 PM EST) -- In his remarks at the 12th annual Government Enforcement Institute on Sept. 18, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Enforcement Director David Woodcock described the Division of Enforcement as undergoing a "recalibration" intended to "refocus the enforcement program squarely on our mission and get back to basics."[1] Woodcock explained that the commission is prioritizing cases involving "conduct that harms investors, holding individual wrongdoers accountable, and pursuing opportunities to return money to harmed investors."[2]...
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