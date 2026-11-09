11th Circ. Says School District Needn't Face Sex Assault Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( November 9, 2026, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to reinstate a woman's lawsuit accusing a Georgia school district of race bias and indifference after her daughter was sexually assaulted by another student in elementary school, finding the allegations didn't clear the bar for winning damages under a federal law barring sex discrimination in schools....
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