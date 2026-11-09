High Court's H-2A Case Could Reshape Agency Adjudication

By Timothy Taylor, Laura Flint and Tanner Slaughter ( November 9, 2026, 5:44 PM EST) -- On Nov. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear argument in U.S. Department of Labor v. Sun Valley Orchards LLC. Directly at issue is whether DOL administrative law judges can adjudicate purported violations of employer obligations in the H-2A agricultural visa program....
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