8 Ways To Prep For Calif. Fair Mortgage Lending Exams

By Anoush Garakani, Nanci Weissgold and Melissa Malpass ( November 12, 2026, 5:49 PM EST) -- On Sept. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the California Fair Lending Examination Act. Effective Jan. 1, 2027, A.B. 801 requires the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, or DFPI, to incorporate compliance with federal and California mortgage nondiscrimination laws into recurring examinations of covered state-chartered banks, California credit unions and California Residential Mortgage Lending Act, or CRMLA, licensees....
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