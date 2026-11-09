Landowners Ask Justices To Weigh High-Voltage Line Surveys

By Nate Beck ( November 9, 2026, 2:31 PM EST) -- A group of Maryland landowners asked the Supreme Court to review a Fourth Circuit decision allowing Public Service Energy Group access to survey the route of a proposed 67-mile high-voltage transmission line, based on a trial court finding that the company would likely win eminent domain entry....
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