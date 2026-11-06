Schedule Clashes May Keep Chicago DOJ Testimony In Place

By Lauraann Wood ( November 6, 2026, 8:58 PM EST) -- Another Chicago prosecutor ordered to testify about the circumstances surrounding a since-dropped push to prosecute six "Operation Midway Blitz" protesters says the hearing may be approaching too quickly, but a federal judge says she won't reschedule it unless all parties involved agree on the next date....
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