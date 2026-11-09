Judge Revives IRS' Bid To Collect $14M From Aircraft Trader

By Zak Kostro ( November 9, 2026, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge reversed an order stopping the government from collecting an aircraft trader's $14 million tax debt, saying a bankruptcy court improperly concluded that the government's position that the debt couldn't be discharged was at odds with its receipt of $3.7 million in related litigation....
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