Renewables Investors Defend $400M Of Awards Against Spain

By Joyce Hanson ( November 10, 2026, 11:08 PM EST) -- Renewable energy investors have asked the D.C. Circuit to affirm decisions enforcing their arbitral awards against Spain that are collectively worth hundreds of millions of euros, arguing that nearly every court outside of Europe to consider the awards has rejected the country's attempts to undermine them....
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