USTR Keeps China Import Relief As Trade Talks Continue

By Dylan Moroses ( November 9, 2026, 2:32 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative took steps Monday to extend the product exclusions for certain Chinese imports from tariffs installed during President Donald Trump's first term, and to delay another two months port fees and tariffs on cranes associated with China's shipbuilding sector, according to published notices....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.