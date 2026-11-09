Ex-Eli Lilly Rep Fights Firing After Flagging Mounjaro Abuse

By Spencer Brewer ( November 9, 2026, 8:25 PM EST) -- A former pharmaceutical sales representative on Monday told a Texas federal court that Eli Lilly and Co. wrongfully fired her after she blew the whistle on the company's practice of offering its lucrative drug Mounjaro as a weight loss drug, saying Eli Lilly asked her to breach the law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.