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LA Cannabis Retailer Sued Over Email 'Spy Pixels'

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 10, 2026, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles dispensary placed "malicious" code in marketing emails that spied on a consumer, recorded when she opened the messages and her location, forwarding the information to data-broker vendors, according to a California state lawsuit which seeks $1,000 per email and $5,000 per privacy violation....

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