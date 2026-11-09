Denver, Littleton Seek To Halt Town's Street Gates Project

By Rachel Konieczny ( November 9, 2026, 10:57 PM EST) -- Two Colorado cities urged a state judge to block a Colorado town from moving forward with its planned construction of gates at roadway intersections bordering the town, alleging Monday that the gates would increase traffic and risk of collisions on the cities' residential streets....
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