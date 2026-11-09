State Agencies Fight Co.'s Bid For Phone Number Resources

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 9, 2026, 7:06 PM EST) -- Public service agencies in Arizona, Maine and the District of Columbia have asked the Federal Communications Commission to deny NumberBarn's bid for access to phone number resources, which would give the company the right to directly assign phone numbers, saying several issues concerning its fitness remain unresolved....
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