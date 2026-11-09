Aramark Says Conflict Policy Doesn't Bar Wash. Moonlighting

By Ben Adlin ( November 9, 2026, 10:30 PM EST) -- Food service and facilities management provider Aramark urged a Washington federal court to toss a proposed class action over alleged limits on moonlighting by workers, contending the claims "fail out of the gate because the policy alleged in the complaint does not actually prohibit moonlighting in the first place."...
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