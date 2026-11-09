Bopp Firm's Cut Of True The Vote Fees Capped At $150K

By Jared Foretek ( November 9, 2026, 9:52 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Monday that attorney James Bopp Jr. was entitled to just over $150,000 of the nearly $800,000 in legal fees that the Internal Revenue Service was ordered to pay conservative election-monitoring group True the Vote, short of the $505,000 Bopp's Indiana-based firm sought....
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