AmEx Consent Orders Highlight AML Enforcement Priorities
By Richard Weber and Matthew Liptrot ( November 13, 2026, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System issued parallel consent orders on Oct. 8 against American Express and a related bank holding company addressing significant deficiencies in the company's Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering programs, along with its enterprisewide financial crimes compliance programs. The OCC separately imposed a $350 million civil money penalty against American Express....
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