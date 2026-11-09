Execs Sandbagged Failed Trucking Insurer Receiver, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore ( November 9, 2026, 11:43 PM EST) -- The receiver for defunct trucking insurer Spirit told a Nevada jury Monday that in the days after a court took control, executives of an outside company handling Spirit's business functions inserted "extraordinary" roadblocks into the process of alerting customers that the insurer was finished....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.