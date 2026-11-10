Trump Admin. Still Can't Cut Trees At DC Golf Course

By Lauren Berg ( November 10, 2026, 6:41 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge issued a scathing order refusing to pause her injunction blocking the Trump administration from cutting down more trees at East Potomac Golf Course, rejecting the government's attempt to decouple the tree removals from its allegedly unlawful plan to develop a championship-style golf course....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.