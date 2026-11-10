Ex-Officer Says Ga. City Fired Her For Reporting Assault

By Kelcey Caulder ( November 10, 2026, 7:28 PM EST) -- A former Marietta, Georgia, police officer accused the city of firing her a little over a month after she reported that a fellow officer sexually assaulted her, claiming in a federal lawsuit that the city discriminated against her because she is a woman and retaliated against her for her report....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.