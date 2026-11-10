Staffing Co. Loses Coverage Bid For Poultry Employee Suit

By Danielle Ferguson ( November 10, 2026, 3:46 PM EST) -- An insurer does not have to defend a staffing agency against a lawsuit alleging it shorted workers on overtime pay and cut into paychecks for required safety equipment, an Illinois federal court has ruled, finding that the underlying dispute fell under an insured v. insured exclusion. ...
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