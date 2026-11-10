Pharma Co. Invatech Can Stay In Chapter 11, For Now
By Clara Geoghegan ( November 10, 2026, 3:39 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Tuesday denied the Office of the U.S. Trustee's bid to convert Invatech's bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 as the former generic pharmaceutical group works to wrap up an administratively insolvent Chapter 11....
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