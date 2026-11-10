Blue Cross Appeals Denial Of Ford Health Benefits Discovery
By Susan Smiley ( November 10, 2026, 5:46 PM EST) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has asked a federal judge to reconsider a magistrate judge's ruling that rebuffed its attempt to obtain discovery from Ford Motor Co. and rejected its requests for additional depositions in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the automaker....
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