Easement Donors Filed Deficiency Cases Late, 11th Circ. Told

By Kat Lucero ( November 10, 2026, 4:36 PM EST) -- Conservation easement donors missed the 90-day window to dispute the IRS' asserted deficiencies stemming from what it said was their overstatement of the donated property's value, the U.S. government told the Eleventh Circuit, arguing the deadline is not flexible....
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