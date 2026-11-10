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UK Investors To Take Part In Anthropic's $61B Global Offer

By Najiyya Budaly ( November 10, 2026, 5:50 PM GMT) -- Anthropic said Tuesday that individual investors in the U.K. will be able to take part in its global sale of shares worth approximately $61.1 billion in its high-profile initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange....

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