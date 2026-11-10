TPS Groups Drop Appeal Over One-Year Work Permit Cap
By Britain Eakin ( November 10, 2026, 8:48 PM EST) -- The First Circuit dismissed an appeal from a coalition of immigration advocacy groups after the federal government extended work authorization for noncitizens with temporary protected status despite the Trump administration's one-year work authorization cap....
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