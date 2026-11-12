3rd Circ. Backs Union In Utility Co. Doctor's Note Dispute

By Katherine Smith ( November 12, 2026, 1:53 PM EST) -- An electric utility must reimburse a lineman for a doctor's note he was asked to provide after calling out sick, the Third Circuit has ruled, finding that a lower court erred by rejecting an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local's bid to enforce an award ordering the reimbursement....
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