Girardi Estate's $54M Claim Put Behind Other Creditors

By Craig Clough ( November 10, 2026, 9:40 PM EST) -- The trustees overseeing Tom Girardi's and his former law firm's bankruptcies struck a deal to put their claims against each other behind other approved general unsecured claims, according to a California bankruptcy court filing, with the firm's trustee saying neither estate is expected to collect on those claims....
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