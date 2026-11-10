Workday Seeks To Unwind Collective In AI Hiring Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( November 10, 2026, 6:47 PM EST) -- Workday urged a California federal court on Tuesday not to allow workers to proceed as a group in their lawsuit alleging the company's artificial intelligence tools unlawfully discriminated against thousands of job applicants, saying the workers can't show that the tools were used against them in the same way....
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