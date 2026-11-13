SEC Report Puts Climate Investor Coalitions On Notice

By Sebastian Alsheimer, Adam Fleisher and J.T. Ho ( November 13, 2026, 5:28 PM EST) -- On Oct. 7, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a report on its investigation of certain Climate Action 100+ members' conduct in connection with the 2021 ExxonMobil Corp. proxy contest.[1] ...
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