Judge Says Stalker Owes $18.6M, Keeps Stay On Verizon Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 12, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has awarded a woman $18.6 million in a suit against her stalker while maintaining the stay of her suit against Verizon Communications Inc. over its allegedly allowing him to access her information....
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