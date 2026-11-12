Merchants Sue OCC Over Push To Preempt Ill. Swipe-Fee Law

By Jon Hill ( November 12, 2026, 10:10 PM EST) -- Merchant trade groups sued the government Thursday in D.C. federal court to overturn recent rules from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that seek to shield banks from Illinois state limits on swipe fees, arguing the "slapdash" preemption effort exceeded the agency's authority....
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