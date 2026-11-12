7th Circ. Wary Of Reviving Bid To Block DEI Grant Cuts

By Celeste Bott ( November 12, 2026, 5:10 PM EST) -- Seventh Circuit judges appeared skeptical Thursday of an Illinois nonprofit's bid to block the Trump administration's cuts to its education grants, questioning whether the organization had ruled out future spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and whether the funding cuts amounted to viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment....
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