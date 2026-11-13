Interior's Strategic Plan Calls For Federal Land Sell-Offs

By Crystal Owens ( November 13, 2026, 1:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior this week outlined a plan to sell off, transfer and exchange federal public lands in an effort to "decrease the size of the federal estate," drawing criticism from conservation groups that say the endeavor threatens wildlife habitats and ecosystems....
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