CFTC Moves To Block CME, Others From Perpetuals Fight

By Aislinn Keely ( November 12, 2026, 9:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has urged a New York federal judge to reject several briefs backing a challenge to the agency's approval of perpetual contracts tied to individual stocks, arguing "belated" submissions from critics like CME Group and Better Markets left the agency no time to respond....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.