Colorado Says Sanctuary Law Appeal Hinges On Distortions

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 12, 2026, 8:54 PM EST) -- Colorado asked the 10th Circuit to affirm a district court ruling dismissing the Trump administration's challenge of laws limiting immigration enforcement assistance, arguing that an administration appeal relies on distortions to try to require the state to provide assistance Congress made voluntary....
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