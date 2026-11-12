Patagonia Cites Market Confusion In IP Row With Pattie Gonia
By Craig Clough ( November 12, 2026, 6:46 PM EST) -- Clothing brand Patagonia asked a California federal judge Wednesday to rule that drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia infringed its trademarks, arguing that consumer surveys show confusion over whether Patagonia was behind the branded merchandise and that the claimed parody still leaves the merchandise subject to trademark law....
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