Baker McKenzie Sued Again Over Data Breach Affecting 54K

By Lauraann Wood ( November 12, 2026, 9:01 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has been hit with more proposed class privacy claims over a data breach it suffered over the summer, this time in Illinois by a service provider who says his private information was compromised in the hack....
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