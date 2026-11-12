DraftKings Sued Over Shifting Odds When Placing Sports Bets
By Alex Lawson ( November 12, 2026, 8:21 PM EST) -- DraftKings is facing a proposed class action in Colorado federal court alleging the online sportsbook uses "deceptive interface design patterns" that lead bettors to place unintended wagers on live sport events....
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