Trump Admin Sued Over Revival Of Arctic Drilling Leases

By Gina Kim ( November 12, 2026, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic sued the Trump administration in D.C. federal court Thursday over its reinstatement of Hilcorp Alaska's expired offshore oil and gas drilling leases in the Arctic, arguing that the decision failed to consider oil spill risks and environmental harms. ...
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