Judge Favors Arbitration Of Ex-Jackson Lewis Atty's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( November 12, 2026, 6:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appears poised to back Jackson Lewis' bid to force a disability bias suit from one of its former attorneys into arbitration, according to a tentative Thursday order which said he's not persuaded that a law barring mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment disputes covered her case....
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