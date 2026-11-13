La. Judge Halts Sports Event Contracts Over Gambling Claims

By Katryna Perera ( November 13, 2026, 10:36 PM EST) -- A Louisiana state judge said Kalshi, Polymarket, Coinbase and several other prediction market platforms must temporarily cease operations in the state after being sued by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill for allegedly offering sports-event contracts to state residents without a Louisiana gambling license....
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