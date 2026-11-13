Unilever Sued Over 'Sugar-Free' Liquid IV Labels
By Celeste Bott ( November 13, 2026, 5:05 PM EST) -- Unilever and a subsidiary were hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court Thursday alleging they falsely market their popular Liquid I.V. electrolyte drink mixes as sugar-free despite containing allulose, adding a new complaint to the wave of litigation that's followed a Seventh Circuit ruling that the sweetener qualifies as sugar under federal labeling rules....
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