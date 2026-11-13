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Sandusky Post-Trial Relief Bid Rightly Denied, Pa. Judge Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 13, 2026, 2:50 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge Friday defended her earlier decision to deny convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's third request for a new trial following his now-withdrawn claim that one of his victims recanted his story, reasoning that no issues remained....

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