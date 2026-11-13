HUD Fights Lawyers' Bid To Revive Fair Housing Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( November 13, 2026, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told the District of Columbia federal court to not let a group of HUD attorneys refile their Fair Housing Act suit against the department, saying the attorneys shouldn't be allowed to amend their claims because the presiding court has permanently dismissed the suit....
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