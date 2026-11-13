Commerce Use Of Invoice Dates Not Improper, Fed. Circ. Says

By Jack McLoone ( November 13, 2026, 5:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's general stance that invoice dates are generally the best option for determining dates of sale during duty investigations doesn't impose an improper presumption, a Federal Circuit panel ruled Friday, affirming a ruling against a Turkish rebar producer....
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