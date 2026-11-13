Novo Nordisk Settles Conn. Hospital's Suit Over Insulin Pens

By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 13, 2026, 10:21 PM EST) -- With a trial looming, Novo Nordisk Inc. has reached a settlement in Connecticut federal court with Griffin Health Services Corp. over claims that the pharmaceutical giant distributed insulin pens without adequate warnings to the Connecticut healthcare provider's nurses....
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