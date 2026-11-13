Albanian Entities Seek Pause On $13M Arbitral Award
By Joyce Hanson ( November 13, 2026, 8:07 PM EST) -- Three Albanian entities including a state-owned oil and gas company have asked a D.C. federal judge to pause the enforcement of a roughly $13 million arbitral award owed to litigation funder Omni Bridgeway Ltd. without requiring a bond while they challenge service and the court's jurisdiction....
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