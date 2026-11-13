SEC Finally Issues Proposal To Limit Exec Pay Disclosures

By Jessica Corso ( November 13, 2026, 12:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday proposed cutting back on the information that investors receive about executive compensation, limiting the number of senior officers who have to detail their earnings as well as the perks they must publicly declare, in what the agency characterizes as an effort to reduce compliance burdens on publicly traded companies....
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