DOD's New AI Procurement Guidance Could Stifle Competition

By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 13, 2026, 8:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's new guidance for procuring unbiased artificial intelligence systems contains broad language, which could be unevenly applied by agency officials and deter smaller, nontraditional government contractors from competing for defense deals....
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