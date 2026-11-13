5th Circ. Backs Feds' Toss Of Relator's Pfizer Vaccine Suit
By Lauren Berg ( November 13, 2026, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a False Claims Act suit brought by a former Ventavia Research Group LLC director who briefly oversaw clinical trials for Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, after the federal government argued her challenge to the scientific integrity of the trials conflicted with public health policy....
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